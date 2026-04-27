The Rookie season 8 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The big search

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Rookie season 8 episode 18 — so what will the focus be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “The Bandit” is the all-important finale and by virtue of that, this is when all stuff is hitting the fan. There are so many stories that could be tied up but at the same time, others that are brought to the table. Given the nature of this show, we would not be shocked at all in the event there is a cliffhanger come the end of the story. A season 9 has already been greenlit, so there is no real reason to worry about that.

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To get a few more details right now on what all is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 18 synopsis below:

The team launches a high-stakes search to take down a notorious criminal. Meanwhile, Lucy’s leadership is tested; Wesley tests the boundaries of his friendships, and Nolan tries to balance duty and family.

We certainly do think that the search for the criminal will be the top story at the heart of this hour, but it will be layered with a few different things as well. What matters the most is that the writers keep you on the edge of your seat and simultaneously, throw a number of different genres at the wall. Given how crazy some past finales have been on this show, it feels fair to say that the bar is set high. We just have to wait and see if the end result will deliver.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie now, including the big season 9 renewal

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 18?

Do you think we are going to get a big cliffhanger? After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates as we get closer to that big episode turning up.

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