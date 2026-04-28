FROM season 4 episode 3: Is Victor key to the future?

We have a matter of days to go at this point until FROM season 4 episode 3 arrives over at MGM+ and with that, a few days to pontificate over the future.

Are there are a lot of different things for us to consider from now until the point this episode airs? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being that Ethan could potentially have a journey on his hands to get to the “Lake of Tears” — or, whatever the equivalent of it is in this world. After all, it is worth remembering here that a lot may be a metaphor tied in some ways to one of his favorite books, a story that goes all that way back to the scene in the RV in the Pilot.

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Now, this then brings us over to the subject of who could conceivably help to get Ethan there — and the character of Victor starts to become a part of the equation. There is a lot said in said book about a Lonely Dragon and when you think about it, this does perfectly fit Victor. He is as lonely and isolated as anyone in the town and beyond that, his knowledge / understanding of places could be akin to the dragon’s affinity for maps.

Ultimately, what we are trying to say is that moving into the next FROM, Victor may be the only person able to guide Ethan in the event there are actual answers for him to be found on a “quest.” They have had some bumps in the road, but also relate to each other on some level. Victor knows that Jim and Tabitha’s son is not always taken seriously, and he has felt that way. He also never quite had an opportunity to properly grow up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next FROM episode

What are you most eager to see at this point moving into FROM season 4 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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