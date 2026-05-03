Lioness season 3 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more about Lioness season 3 between now and the end of May?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say the following: We would love to know more about the show’s future and soon. Filming with Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and a lot of the other performers is already done. By virtue of that, we are at a spot now where it is easier to discuss what the future holds. The Taylor Sheridan production is likely in post-production now, where these episodes are pieced together and then prepped for a spectacular launch later on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So are we about to get a reveal this month? Well, from where we sit, we do think it is honestly possible. After all, it makes sense for the show to come back in July, similar to what we saw back in season 1. This would give the series a chance to shine around the time that another Sheridan-produced show in Dutton Ranch wraps up. Also, this would end around the time that some other shows, whether it be Tulsa King or Mayor of Kingstown, could be closer to their own return. It feels like the perfect series to be front and center for the summer, no?

As for whether or not season 3 will be the final one…

Well, that remains to be seen. Do we think there is a legitimate chance of this? Sure, but if you are the folks over at Paramount+, we also imagine that you would love more. We do tend to think it will be dependent mostly on whether you can get the cast and crew back together to make another chapter, something that is so much easier said than done.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lioness right now

What do you most want to see heading into Lioness season 3 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







