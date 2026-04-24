Law & Order season 25 episode 19 spoilers: Eric Stoltz to guest

Law & Order season 25 episode 19 is going to be coming onto NBC next week — so what story is currently set to stand out?

Well, what makes this particular story enticing is the prospect of some top-tier courtroom drama, which is of course something that we are grateful to have whenever it is possible. You have a dramatic case with some high-level ramifications and to go along with that, you also have Eric Stoltz coming on board as a notable guest star.

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If you look below, you can see the full Law & Order season 25 episode 19 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

04/30/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A woman from a famous family is found dead on her birthday. Price and Maroun have an uphill battle in court when the defense presents two viable suspects in the crime. TV-14

Do we think that this story is going to end in a notable place? For now, we would certainly argue as much! This is a chance to see more twists and turns and beyond that, see Price and Maroun have to make a real decision and quick. Given that they are dealing here with a famous family, there is an inherent risk here that getting answers is going to be so much more complicated than anyone would want.

One last thing…

Where in the world is a renewal for season 26? We still do think that it is going to happen but at the same time, it would be nice to get some more news on that sooner rather than later. If we are especially lucky, we will have the news prior to the finale and as a result of that, there will be more opportunities to sift through the aftermath a little bit better.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 25 episode 19 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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