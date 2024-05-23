Chicago Med season 10 spoilers: Meet new showrunner

Entering Chicago Med season 10 on NBC, one of the things that we knew is that there would be a new showrunner behind the scenes.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and meet the new boss? According to a new report from Deadline, Allen MacDonald is being brought on board to run the upcoming batch of episodes. MacDonald does have a certain amount of experience within the world of procedural television, working on both Body of Proof as well as the original CSI. More recently, he was the co-showrunner of Harlan Coben’s Shelter over on Prime Video.

In a way, the hire is a surprise given that Wolf Entertainment often hires either from within or at least someone who was a previous part of the universe. Yet, it also made sense to bring on someone with a lot of experience on a number of successful shows that crossed a number of genres.

So how much of this will actually impact what you see on Chicago Med moving forward? For now, that remains to be seen. We don’t think that there is going to be a real move in order to dramatically shift up anything in terms of the sort of stories being told, largely because showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov built up such a dedicated audience with their style over the years. Why move from what works? We tend to think that any changes behind the scenes will likely be subtle as opposed to substantial.

So when will you see the next batch of episodes?

Well, for now it is our hope to see it back at the end of September. We already know that it is on the NBC fall schedule; not only that, but you will see it in its familiar 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

