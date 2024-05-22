Chicago Med season 10 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following the finale tonight on NBC, what more can we say when it comes to a Chicago Med season 10? When will it be back?

Well, let’s start off here by saying that there is a lot to look forward to still! The medical drama has already been greenlit for another batch of episodes, with the one twist being that showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider will no longer be in change. We don’t anticipate a lot of changes on-screen as a result of this, but it’s definitely still something to be aware of at this point. The entire Wolf Entertainment family is all about continuity, so we don’t anticipate that there will be some sort of huge change between where things are now and where they will be.

Ultimately, the same goes for a premiere date. NBC currently has Chicago Med and the entire franchise on the fall schedule in their familiar timeslots; pending a surprise, Wednesdays in September or early October is when they will all be back. A specific premiere date could be announced this summer.

While we know that there are a lot of on-screen changes with other shows right now in One Chicago, our hope here for Med is that there will be a certain amount of stability moving forward. Over the past few years we’ve seen a ton of major characters leave, and we just want to get to know the current group a little bit better now. Can we also get more of some of them outside of work? We know that this is a series where a lot of restraint is often utilized, but we would love to see the show expanded a little bit.

Also, wouldn’t it be great if at the same time, we also get some more crossovers? The strikes made a little bit of it difficult over the past several months.

