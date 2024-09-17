Survivor 47 premiere sneak peeks: Meet the three tribes

Just in case you were not excited enough to see the Survivor 47 premiere on CBS on Wednesday night, why not see some sneak peeks?

We know that it can be exciting to read some teases ahead of the show from Jeff Probst but in the end, we know what everyone really wants to see: Actual footage of the castaways in action! Luckily, that is what we are here to present today.

If you head over to the official YouTube account for the show, you can see the contestants divided into three tribes and from there, they all have a chance to take part in their first challenge for camp supplies. In a lot of ways, you can argue that much of this is pretty boilerplate stuff — after all, you have people running into the jungle and three tribes of six.

What is going to make this season stand out will be the players and what they each bring to the table. For now, it feels like there are some big personalities who are really eager to be out there. Do we think that the show personally has gone a little overboard at times with the meta-commentary from various superfans on the show? Sure, since we do like to immerse ourselves sometimes in the game without thinking constantly about past seasons or auditions to be on the show. However, it’s always a good thing to have people out there who really want to play; after all, it at least slightly reduces the chances that you are going to see people be lethargic or want to quit (though that can still happen).

In the end, we just hope the players remember this: People are the most important part of the game. Without their support, there is no way you can win that grand prize.

