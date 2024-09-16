Survivor 47 spoilers: Is near-constant chaos ahead?

As many of you may now be very-much aware, the premiere of Survivor 47 is coming to CBS in just a couple of days. What will this season look like? How will it play out? These are some of the things you should be left to wonder about right now.

For the time being, though, what we can say is that on paper, this could be shaping up to be one of the better seasons in a while. How can it not be given the indications that there may be a near-constant amount of drama that we get a chance to see here?

Speaking to TV Insider about some of the blanket expectations you should have for the season, here is what host and executive producer Jeff Probst had to say:

“The theme I would give 47 is constant uncertainty in terms of who’s in power … Because often you can start to see the group that’s in charge, in charge, and then you’re watching them navigate each other within the group. But this season, it was a constant battle for which group is in charge, and within that group, which players are in charge of that group. That really did set it apart.”

As someone who hates steamrolls on any reality show,, this is something that personally excites us — it is almost like when you have a split house in Big Brother. Given that season 46 was a particularly fun season with a lot of various twists and turns along the way, it is of course our hope that we see something similar here. Also, great characters who do find a way to further evolve the game, as well. People like Q last season showed that this show still does not need a million idols or twists; instead, they just need people who are excited to go out there and play with their own self-interest in mind.

Related – Want to learn more entering the Survivor 47 premiere now?

