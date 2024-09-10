Survivor 47 premiere spoilers: How the journey begins

In just over one week’s time you are going to have a chance to see the Survivor 47 premiere on CBS — what more can we say now?

Well, for starters, let’s note here that there are some changes to the premiere format this time around. The Sweat vs. Savvy challenge is not going to be as it once was. Beyond that, though, some parts of recent premieres will remain, including castaways going on a journey with a specific purpose in mind.

Are we still frustrated about some of these “journeys”? There is no way around that. However, we do at least thing that there is potential for a few interesting moves to happen — especially if there is an advantage or two dropped along the way.

To get more insight, check out the full Survivor 47 premiere synopsis:

“One Glorious and Perfect Episode” – Eighteen new castaways will be abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji, where they must learn to adapt or they will be voted out. Tribes must quickly pick up the pieces in the first challenge of the season to earn a pot, machete and flint. Then, two castaways are chosen to go on a journey to find the X that marks the spot, on the two-hour season premiere of the 47th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

What we hope that Probst and the other producers learned from season 46 is that this show works better when the players control the game more than production. You don’t necessarily need for there to be a hundred idols and/or various advantages; you just need players who are active. They don’t even have to be good players! Instead, they simply need to give things a go.

