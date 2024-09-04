Survivor 47 cast reveal confirms Jon Lovett, more castaways

It took a long time but today, CBS confirmed the full cast for Survivor 47 — so who is taking part in the competition this time?

Well, let’s start by noting that podcast host Jon Lovett is, in fact, one of the 18 castaways taking part in the upcoming season of the show. In the end, his experience won’t likely help him here — this is going to be all about the game, as weird and crazy as it may be at times.

Without further ago, let’s go ahead and share everyone who is a part of the show moving forward…

Name: Teeny Chirichillo

Age: 24

Hometown: Manahawkin, N.J.

Current Residence: Manahawkin, N.J.

Occupation: Freelance writer

Name: Rome Cooney

Age: 30

Hometown: Corvallis, Ore.

Current Residence: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: E-Sports commentator

Name: Anika Dhar

Age: 26

Hometown: Santa Rosa, Calif.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Marketing manager

Name: Terran “TK” Foster

Age: 31

Hometown: Prince George’s County, Md.

Current Residence: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Athlete marketing manager

Name: Tiyana Hallums

Age: 27

Hometown: Aiea, Hawaii

Current Residence: Aiea, Hawaii

Occupation: Flight attendant

Name: Rachel LaMont

Age: 34

Hometown: Dexter, Mich.

Current Residence: Southfield, Mich.

Occupation: Graphic designer

Name: Jon Lovett

Age: 42

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Podcast host

Name: Genevieve Mushaluk

Age: 33

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Current Residence: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Occupation: Corporate lawyer

Name: Gabe Ortis

Age: 26

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current Residence: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Radio show host

Name: Kyle Ostwald

Age: 31

Hometown: Cheboygan, Mich.

Current Residence: Cheboygan, Mich.

Occupation: Construction worker

Name: Kishan Patel

Age: 28

Hometown: Fullerton, Calif.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: ER doctor

Name: Sam Phalen

Age: 24

Hometown: Schaumburg, Ill.

Current Residence: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Sports reporter

Name: Andy Rueda

Age: 31

Hometown: Buffalo, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: AI research assistant

Name: Sue Smey

Age: 59

Hometown: Kirkwood, N.Y.

Current Residence: Putnam Valley, N.Y.

Occupation: Flight school owner

Name: Caroline Vidmar

Age: 27

Hometown: Palos Verdes, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Strategy consultant

Name: Aysha Welch

Age: 32

Hometown: DeSoto, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: IT consultant

Name: Sierra Wright

Age: 27

Hometown: Wilmington, Del.

Current Residence: Phoenixville, Pa.

Occupation: Nurse

Name: Solomon “Sol” Yi

Age: 43

Hometown: Del City, Okla.

Current Residence: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Medical device sales

Hopefully, over the next two weeks we’ll start to get a much better sense of what is coming — are there going to be

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 47?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







