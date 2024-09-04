Survivor 47 cast reveal confirms Jon Lovett, more castaways
It took a long time but today, CBS confirmed the full cast for Survivor 47 — so who is taking part in the competition this time?
Well, let’s start by noting that podcast host Jon Lovett is, in fact, one of the 18 castaways taking part in the upcoming season of the show. In the end, his experience won’t likely help him here — this is going to be all about the game, as weird and crazy as it may be at times.
Without further ago, let’s go ahead and share everyone who is a part of the show moving forward…
Name: Teeny Chirichillo
Age: 24
Hometown: Manahawkin, N.J.
Current Residence: Manahawkin, N.J.
Occupation: Freelance writer
Name: Rome Cooney
Age: 30
Hometown: Corvallis, Ore.
Current Residence: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: E-Sports commentator
Name: Anika Dhar
Age: 26
Hometown: Santa Rosa, Calif.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Marketing manager
Name: Terran “TK” Foster
Age: 31
Hometown: Prince George’s County, Md.
Current Residence: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Athlete marketing manager
Name: Tiyana Hallums
Age: 27
Hometown: Aiea, Hawaii
Current Residence: Aiea, Hawaii
Occupation: Flight attendant
Name: Rachel LaMont
Age: 34
Hometown: Dexter, Mich.
Current Residence: Southfield, Mich.
Occupation: Graphic designer
Name: Jon Lovett
Age: 42
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Podcast host
Name: Genevieve Mushaluk
Age: 33
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Current Residence: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Occupation: Corporate lawyer
Name: Gabe Ortis
Age: 26
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Current Residence: Baltimore, Md.
Occupation: Radio show host
Name: Kyle Ostwald
Age: 31
Hometown: Cheboygan, Mich.
Current Residence: Cheboygan, Mich.
Occupation: Construction worker
Name: Kishan Patel
Age: 28
Hometown: Fullerton, Calif.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: ER doctor
Name: Sam Phalen
Age: 24
Hometown: Schaumburg, Ill.
Current Residence: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Sports reporter
Name: Andy Rueda
Age: 31
Hometown: Buffalo, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: AI research assistant
Name: Sue Smey
Age: 59
Hometown: Kirkwood, N.Y.
Current Residence: Putnam Valley, N.Y.
Occupation: Flight school owner
Name: Caroline Vidmar
Age: 27
Hometown: Palos Verdes, Calif.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Strategy consultant
Name: Aysha Welch
Age: 32
Hometown: DeSoto, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: IT consultant
Name: Sierra Wright
Age: 27
Hometown: Wilmington, Del.
Current Residence: Phoenixville, Pa.
Occupation: Nurse
Name: Solomon “Sol” Yi
Age: 43
Hometown: Del City, Okla.
Current Residence: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Medical device sales
