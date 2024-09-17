The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: HBO boss offers update

It has been clear for a while that The Last of Us season 2 is coming to the air in 2025 — but when in the year will it be? That is something worth diving into a little bit further.

First and foremost, it is important to note where things stand behind the scenes with the show, as it has been in post-production for a little while now. However, at the same time this is not one of those shows that can be turned around fast at all. There is SO much work that has to be done here when it comes to visual effects and by virtue of that, we personally don’t expect that it will surface until at least the spring.

Rather than take our word for it, though, why not hear from HBO boss Casey Bloys? Speaking to Deadline, the executive indicates a specific time frame for both this show as well as The White Lotus, another hugely successful show:

Well, all I’ll say now, generally first half of the year, I expect them to be in the Emmy window.

Typically, the Emmy window expires around the end of May, so we anticipate that both of these shows will be done or close to it around this point. Given that The Last of Us has a shorter episode order this time of just seven, that should help to lessen some of the post-production burden. Of course, we would have loved more than this, but we are living in this rather-awkward / frustrating world in which episode counts are being lessened for more and more shows within the HBO world. Just look at House of the Dragon this past season.

