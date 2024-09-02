The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

Given that we are now into the month of September, is more good news on The Last of Us season 2 coming on the horizon? Of course, we absolutely want it! However, this is not one of those shows that can be turned around immediately in the edit.

Now, if you have not heard, we should begin here by noting that the second season recently did wrap up filming, meaning that we are inching ever closer to it coming back on HBO. The network has even showed off a little bit of footage for it already! Does this mean that we are going to be seeing the show back sooner rather than later?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Well, at this point, we do think that it is a little bit early to get a whole lot of further news about the series’ return. While we may be getting closer to some sort of big reveal, it feels like the absolute earliest to expect something would be October insofar as an announcement goes … but it could easily be later than that.

After all, the situation with The Last of Us in particular is fairly simple: There is a good chance that the show airs either in the winter or the spring, but the powers-that-be need to figure out what they want to do in between it and The White Lotus. Both of these are among HBO’s most important releases of next year, and there will likely be a lot of effort put into figuring out where each one of them stands. It really may come down to which is ready to go first.

Personally, at this point we do think that The White Lotus will come out earlier than the video-game adaptation … but who knows? This is a series that could easily surprise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last Of Us

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 right now?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







