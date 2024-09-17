Dancing with the Stars 33: Is there an elimination tonight?

It has been a long time coming but tonight on ABC, the Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere is going to be here! Are you ready for some entertainment?

We’ve said it many times over the years, but there is something about the ballroom competition that just bleeds near-constant joy. Is it absolutely cheesy at times? There is no doubt about it, but we do think there’s something inspirational about watching a lot of these contestants go out there and do something totally new. That is something that inherently, we could all use a little bit more of!

While we understand that there is some controversy surrounding the cast for the season, you should know that you are going to see all of them for longer than just tonight. As the snippet below from a network press release reveals, this is a two-part premiere where the scores tonight are going to carry over to the second week of the season:

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the first two weeks of competition will be combined with the judges’ scores from both weeks to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination after two weeks of dancing…

Personally, we prefer this given that sometimes, people just have a bad week! If this was active last season, there could have been a chance to see Matt Walsh stick around for a little while longer.

Related – Get some more insight now on the specific dances during the Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere

Who are you rooting for going into the Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere right now?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just tht, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







