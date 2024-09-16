Slow Horses season 4: Gary Oldman on Lamb’s mindset

We are already two episodes into Slow Horses season 4 at Apple TV+ and once again, we’ve been able to make some key observations about a certain Jackson Lamb.

So, where do we start here? Well, it is important to remember that somehow, this guy continues to be a step ahead of most other people at Slough House even when it does not appear as though he is doing that much. Take with River Cartwright, as he was able to discern that the character faked his own death perhaps earlier than anyone else. How did he do that? Some of it may come down to his approach and his thought process; and also, the simple fact that looks can be deceiving with him a lot of the time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Slow Horses discussion — there will be weekly reviews all season!

Speaking in a new interview now with Collider, here is some of what Gary Oldman had to say about his character’s particular mindset much of the time:

I think he probably does his best work when he’s got his feet up on his desk and his eyes are closed. Again, they talk about him being slovenly and lazy: he’s up there snoozing, phoning it in, but actually, he’s working probably harder than they are. He gives the appearance, a persona, in a way, he’s put together. He’s sort of created this character, in a sense. It’s almost like he’s found the way to do his job better. What better way to say, “I’m off to this place, Slough House, I’m kind of really taking a back seat, and I’m packing it all in.” And, in fact, you’re really not taking a back seat, and you’re up against the machine…

Odds are, Lamb will need to do more of his best work to figure out what is happening this season. You’ve got River off in France while, at the same time, there is a significant problem locally in the form of a series of bombs. How are all of these events going to loop in to each other? Will they? there is a lot that needs to be figured out.

Related – Be sure to get more news entering the next Slow Horses right now

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses for Jackson Lamb the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







