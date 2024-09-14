Slow Horses season 4 episode 3 video: Louisa warns Standish

Do you want to get a much better sense of what is ahead entering Slow Horses season 4 episode 3? Well, another installment is coming soon — and within this one, a lot of Slough House is going to be getting involved in the big David Cartwright storyline.

As you may recall, early on this season Jackson Lamb tried to keep things hush-hush after realizing that River was still alive. Last we saw, Jack Lowden’s character is still alive, but is working in secret in France. Odds are, there is a lot of stuff on his plate that we will have a chance to explore further in due time.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to put the emphasis more on Louisa as she is doing whatever she can to help move David once it is realized that Emma is working her way to his whereabouts. If you head over to Broadway World, you can see a preview that is all about a game of cat-and-mouse that is clearly being played here. Louisa tries her best to warn Standish that Emma is coming and that it is best to make sure David is hidden; when she then discovers Emma on the street, she does her best to distract her with limited results.

So why go through all of this if you are Slough House? Well, it comes down to a core principle of looking after each other — even if Lamb and many other people do not fully know what is going on with River and David, they realize that they are better equipped to deal with it than others. This at least appears to be a key cog in much of what we are seeing right now.

