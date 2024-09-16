The Penguin may not be the only The Batman spin-off series

Later this week you are going to have a chance to see The Penguin premiere at HBO and Max, and per a lot of early press, this is meant to be a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Even Colin Farrell himself has expressed some hesitancy as to whether or not he would do more given all the grueling prosthetic work required to take on the title character.

Now, here is where things get a bit more interesting: Is there a chance that there could be another series coming set within the world of The Batman? We know that once upon a time, some proposed ideas from director Matt Reeves did not move forward, but speaking per The Direct recently, executive producer Dylan Clark seemed to suggest that another show in this universe is in development.

Later on in the article, it is floated based on some press roundtable answers that this could end up being about Harvey Dent; however, this is not 100% confirmed. It would make some sense given the strategy of Warner Bros. Discovery to take advantage of larger properties, including big names from within the DC Universe. They are not going to be interested in a series about Calendar Man or any other somewhat-obscure villain. Dent a.k.a. Two-Face makes a lot more sense for what network mandates likely are at this point.

As for whether or not anything will happen, a lot is probably going to depend heavily on what the total viewership is going to be for The Penguin, and that is a hard thing to figure out or quantify based on the amount of information that we currently have. For now, let’s just see how the series performs, shall we?

