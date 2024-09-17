Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4: Paul Rudd cameo

Leading into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4 this week on Hulu, we were promised a familiar face from the past coming back. However, we never could have predicted the way in which it happened!

Over the course of “The Stunt Man,” the writers behind the scenes introduced us to none other than Ben Glenroy’s stunt double, played (with an Irish accent) by a very game Paul Rudd. This is his first appearance since the end of season 3, and he seemed to have a great time playing someone who was totally different than the famous actor whose murder was the basis for the previous edition of the podcast.

Were there moments where Rudd’s presence seemed superfluous and fundamentally over-the-top? 100% yes, but it also did move the story forward in a way. He helped Charles manage to get into the secret room at the stuntperson bar, which turned out to contain a chiropractor who knew Sazz better than almost anyone. This helped him realize that he, Oliver, and Mabel needed to visit the trampoline park in order to learn some additional information. What they discovered there, meanwhile, was proof that there was someone else quite surprising involved in everything: Producer Bev Melon.

While we doubt that Rudd will return at any point in the future, it does at least feel like this was a fun and smart way to include him here. We know that the number of cameos in Only Murders in the Building as a whole is a somewhat divisive topic, but the producers clearly love them and with that, we see no reason to think they are going anywhere.

What did you think about the Paul Rudd appearance over the course of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4?

