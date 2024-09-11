Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: ‘Adaptation’

Even though it may not air still for another week and a half, we have more insight on Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5. What lies ahead here?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that “Adaptation” should be a pretty eventful installment of this story, and for many reasons. This is clearly a reference to the Nicolas Cage movie, but it is also a reference to what is actually going on with Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. The trio have a movie being made about their lives and the podcast — but it will go so far away from reality that it is no longer recognizable? This may be at least one of the things that is discussed here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

Want to know more? Then check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

The trio face off against a collection of individuals who deceive, manipulate, and threaten as second nature – a Hollywood cast & crew.

Ultimately, we know from episode 3 already that the trio are going to be actively battling the likes of Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis at various points; meanwhile, they also have a writer and two directors who will often want to do their own thing. This is without even acknowledging the fact that there are other possible problems that could be unearthed.

Oh, and did we mention that Sazz Pataki’s murderer is still at large? There is a lot to be unraveled within this episode and in the end, we hope that there are a few more clues being dropped. Let’s just hope that in the end, this episode continues the mystery and has a jaw-dropper or two…

Related – Get some more news about the next Only Murders in the Building and what you can expect to see

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







