Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4: About Sazz’s past

As you get prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4, we could have a chance to see the show shift gears again.

After all, for much of episode 3 we were focused a lot on the present thanks to Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria. We also learned a little bit more about the Ham Radio, and that a certain frequency was connected to a mysterious entity who gave the trio a rather strong warning. Are they actually going to steer clear of digging into Dudenoff at this point? We doubt it.

Well, here is where the show will shake things up — based on what we’re going to see in “The Stunt Man” moving forward, it actually seems like we’re going to be diving into Sazz’s past with other stunt people. This could be important when it comes to learning about how she learned about Dudenoff in the first place; however, at the same time there are still a lot of questions that remain. What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, whether or not Charles was the intended target…

Below, you can check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4 synopsis with other updates on what’s ahead:

Charles, Oliver & Mabel delve into the particular universe of stunt people. They encounter a suspect with an incredibly… familiar… face.

This synopsis certainly makes us think that this familiar face could be someone we know already, and it could be pretty fun to see who that is! One of the things that this show clearly loves is throwing a ton of guest stars against the fan. So long as it does not take away from the mystery itself, we’re now to have a good time.

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4?

