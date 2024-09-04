Only Murders in the Building renewed early for season 5

If you were worried at all about an Only Murders in the Building season 5 over at Hulu, we have good news!

Today, the folks at the streaming service noted that the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez comedy is going to be back for another ten-episode order! This signals that the show is probably going to end in another cliffhanger. There is no indication that season 5 is going to be the final one and by virtue of that, we’re excited to see what else could be coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

In a statement, here is what co-creator John Hoffman had to say to TVLine about the series coming back:

“In this day and age, to have five seasons of anything is extraordinary, and it’s all due to this incredible group … I feel so honored to work with everyone both on screen and off screen on this one. I love the challenge of stepping up each season and doing our best to take a podcast pivot into a whole new world. That’s the other thing: We’re all interested in the ways in which we pivot. Everybody has been of like mind on this one, and it’s a sweet feeling for all of us to have this moment with this show, and know the way that it has landed with the world, and that people have embraced it. It’s overwhelming.”

Of course, we’re of the mindset that this show can last as long as the cast wants it to. We’re definitely not one of those people who suddenly thinks a show stops being a good after a few years. We love that we get a new chapter of this every year and there are no major delays between seasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including what else could be coming

What do you think about Only Murders in the Building being renewed for a season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







