Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4: ‘The Stunt Man’

Even though Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4 is not going to be airing on Hulu for almost two weeks, we have new details!

Of course, we should start off here by saying that the title here is “The Stunt Man” and on paper, this continues an exciting trend! Every installment this season has in some way been connected to a movie title in some form. Is this a sign that these are all linked to what you see in the episodes themselves? It certainly feels that way!

Now, given that Sazz Pataki was a stunt person, it makes sense that this would be a focus at some point. However, there may still be a bigger surprise courtesy of the season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

Charles, Oliver & Mabel delve into the particular universe of stunt people. They encounter a suspect with an incredibly… familiar… face.

So who is this familiar face? We wonder if this is evidence that we’re going to see a character who is actually a twin of someone we know already; or, a doppelganger in some form. There is certainly a chance that someone we’ve met has a twin and this is a chance for the producers to simply have fun with a performer they really like. Why wouldn’t this be something that the show considers at this point? It just feels like this is the sort of show that allows you to play pretend and think about almost everything that you possibly can. It’s all a part of the fun, and we’re sure that there are some wacky stunt-people you are going to have a chance to see.

