Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3: The new trio

Are you prepared to see some more craziness moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3? We are more than excited for what lies ahead, especially since we are going to be seeing a few familiar faces from the premiere back. Sure, we’ve got the trio … but are you ready to see the other trio arrive from Hollywood, where they will be working on the movie teased at the start of the season?

Of course, we imagine that Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis are going to be there mostly for the purposes of filming their scenes. So what happens when they learn about Sazz’s murder? Well, it feels inevitable that is going to happen at some point…

The title for season 4 episode 3 is “Two for the Road” — meanwhile, the synopsis below indicates further what you can expect:

Charles, Oliver & Mabel begrudgingly pair off with new investigators… actors Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis & Eva Longoria.

So are three extra sets of eyes useful? In theory sure, but at the same time we’re not altogether sure that this is going to be the case. None of them have any experience! Also, the biggest issue right now is trying to figure out whether or not those people at the West Tower of the Arconia could have killed Sazz, thinking that they were actually killing Charles. This requires a certain level of social aptitude, and will professional actors in this show’s universe be able to pull that off? Maybe if Vince Fish or some of the other characters are fans, there is at least a chance that this happens…

