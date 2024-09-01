Only Murders in the Building season 4: Will Oliver propose?

As you prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu this week, why not talk more about Oliver’s love life? We know that he and Loretta still love each other, but there are some huge challenges here! Take, for starters, the fact that she is working on a show in Los Angeles, whereas he is still in the Arconia on the East Coast.

Yet, it did appear within the premiere that we were about to see Martin Short’s character propose to her — so why in the world didn’t that happen? There is something more to discuss within on that subject…

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show boss John Hoffman gets more into that moment, while at the same time also painting a picture as to how that almost-proposal could shape the rest of the season for these characters:

“He is [wanting to propose] … And that moment breaks my heart. They play it so perfectly. It’s him having to catch himself, and divert and switch and insecurely find is footing, and she feels it.

“… I think, like anyone in that situation, you don’t dare be presumptuous … she thinks she knows what was happening, but doesn’t quite fully trust herself in her own wishes…. I think [the situation] is also magnified a bit because of the characters’ life experiences, and the age at which they’re at now. She has a line in there that says, you know, ‘We’ve got loads of time,’ and she’s backing away, and it’s just a heartbreaker. I love the way they play it, and that reverberates through the season.”

It is our hope that we do continue to see some great moments moving forward this season with the two characters, but we’ll have to wait and see. We know that with Sazz’s death, there are other things on Oliver’s mind.

