Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2: More Sazz?

Even before this season of Only Murders in the Building began, there were reports Jane Lynch would be featured often. Is this a shock? Hardly. Remember that the past murder victims have found a way to show up on multiple instances, so we are hardly surprised that Sazz will be around.

Of course, there are still some other questions, with a big one being how. What is the best way to have the character featured?

For now, what we can say is this — early promotion for episode 2 suggests that Lynch will be around for multiple scenes and with that, there are really just a couple of options: Flashbacks or dream sequences. The former certainly makes sense, given that there is a great deal of friendship that could be explored here when it comes to the relationship between her and Charles. They have known each other for a really long time, and this death is going to hit the character hard. Why wouldn’t he reminisce a little?

Of course, within that we also realize that there needs to be more information on how Sazz died, and a lot of the finer details on that are, at least for now, rather hazy. We know that she wanted to tell Charles something “sensitive” before she was eventually killed, and we certainly are wondering how much she knew. For example, if Sazz was aware that Charles could be shot, would she really hold onto that information at all? There’s a good chance that she knew something back could be coming, but was totally unaware of the extent of how bad it could be. This is where things get more complicated.

