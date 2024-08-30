Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2: Meet Vince Fish

Next week Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 is seemingly going to bring us back to the Arconia after some time in Los Angeles. Not only that, but some more guest stars are going to be coming on board!

Heading into the season, it was already clear that legendary character actor Richard Kind was going to be making an appearance on the show this season; subsequent interviews have revealed that his role is that of Vince Fish. He could be a suspect in the death of Sazz Pataki, but all we can say for certain is that he wears an eye patch and has some sort of chronic pink-eye sort of condition.

Thanks to some new photos released for the episode over on Hulu’s press site, we can at least say that season 4 episode 2 will mark Kind’s formal debut on the show. We wonder if we are going to be seeing him more than once but for now, we’re happy to have him around at all. One of the great things about this particular actor’s roles is that he exudes so much natural warmth and because of that, it can often be fairly easy to trust him. This is true even though there are also still instances where we really should not. Just think about the recent part he played on Evil!

At this point, we’re just eager to have more potential suspects, largely because the premiere felt relatively light on them in a way. While it is true that we met a lot of characters for the first time, it’s hard to know why some of the bigwigs at the movie would want Charles dead, especially before he signed away his life rights. This is, of course, provided that he was the target.

What do you most want to see from Vince Fish moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2?

