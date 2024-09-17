Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto Ceremony results

It took a little longer than usual for the week 9 Veto Ceremony to happen in the Big Brother 26 house today. So, what were the results?

Going into it, there was a reasonably clear indication as to what was going to happen: Angela would use the Veto on Kimo, Leah would not use the Jankie Veto (even if she activated it), and T’kor would go up as a replacement nominee. From there, Leah could let the chips fall where they may. She’s already acted as though she did not know what Angela would do and Angela’s fine with that — she has no problem taking the heat. While T’kor is more liked across the house than Rubina, this is one of those situations where you may not have another chance to take her out; there is a reason why she has not been on the block for most of the season.

Alas, it took a LONG time for us to get the results today, as producers waited until nighttime to do the ceremony. When feeds finally came back, all went according to plan: The Veto was used by Angela on Kimo, and T’kor is now the replacement nominee. Angela and Makensy have already said they would prefer that T’kor leaves this week.

Provided that Kimo votes to evict Rubina (which feels likely), this vote is going to come down to what Chelsie and Cam want to do — and fittingly, Chelsie and Cam are in the process of talking through some of their various issues within the game. She’s upset that she feels like he is using women (i.e. flirting) to get him through the game. This conversation may be critical for Chelsie since she’ll probably want to keep T’kor, whereas Makensy has her own goal. Could they both fight to sway Cam here?

