Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto Ceremony preview

The week 9 Veto Ceremony is going to happen in the Big Brother 26 house later today — so what can you expect?

Well, Leah and Angela did spend a good bit of time last night talking through various scenarios, and it does seem like Angela at least is going to use her Veto on Kimo. The idea here is to rebuild trust, but also note that his own allies were throwing him under the bus.

As for Leah, we know that she has the Jankie Veto that she could potentially play in this instance; however, it doesn’t seem like she will, even if she does end up activating it. Chelsie has of course done a good job of pitching to her, and she may think that she and Angela can form a solid group with the Chelsie, Cam, and Makensy trio. It actually isn’t going to be that easy, but we understand where her logic is coming from. It doesn’t make sense to target two trios, and she feels like she’s had a better relationship with Cam and Makensy than she has anyone in the other trio for most of the game.

T’kor is almost certain to be the replacement nominee for the week and while she is not necessarily Leah’s target, there could be a lot of heated debate about taking her out. She is a much bigger social threat than Rubina, and she could beat almost anyone if she makes it to the end of the season. This is going to be an interesting test of just how good of a player she is under duress; yesterday, it seemed like she had a hard time even processing the idea yesterday that she could be nominated. Now, she’ll have a much better chance of processing it.

At this point, we’d probably vote out T’kor, mostly because without her, Kimo and Rubina may not have much of a game.

