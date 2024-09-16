Dancing with the Stars 33: Who will be first celebrity eliminated?

We know that entering the Dancing with the Stars season 33 premiere, there have been a lot of questions about who will win. For the sake of this article, why not flip the script?

After all, for us personally, we do think that there is an interesting conversation to be had here about who could be the first person sent out the door given that this is not a season where there is one person who is obvious. The worst dancer does not always go home first, but we do have to consider that alongside perceived popularity. This works for both celebrities and their pros at the same time!

Brooks Nader – Models on Dancing with the Stars have had a somewhat uneven history, and we don’t necessarily think that she is a household name. Because of this, we do think that she has to be great right away alongside Gleb to avoid an early shock exit.

Dwight Howard – Trying to gauge how he will fare this season is honestly a pretty complicated thing to do. He has arguably the best pro in Daniella Karagach, but he is also one of the tallest contestants in show history. That’s a hard challenge to overcome! Also, we’re not sure that he has the loyalty of any one team’s fan base, which is often important for votes.

Anna Delvey – If she’s bad, she is in big trouble. Not only does she have a brand-new pro, but there is also a question as to who her actual voting block will be. Could she be entertaining? Sure, but there’s also a group of people out there who will never vote for her.

Eric Roberts – This one could go either way. He is certainly famous, but who is his voting block? How good of a dancer will he be? He faces a lot of questions early on.

Jessica BunBun

