Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4: Bev Melon reveal

We knew entering Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4 that the odds of there being a big reveal were pretty high. With that being said, who would have guessed the sort of reveal that we ultimately got?

In the closing minutes of “The Stunt Man,” Charles, Mabel, and Oliver ended up visiting the site of what was meant to be Sazz’s dream project in a trampoline park. As it turns out, though, they were not the only person there: We also saw Bev Melon! This is the big-money producer at the heart of the movie based on the podcast, and it may be the first bit of direct evidence we have that this project is linked somehow to the murder.

So what is going on here? You can make the argument that if nothing else, Bev had some sort of relationship with Sazz. This may have been how Molly Shannon’s character learned about the podcast in the first place and decided to adapt it for a film! Based on the timeline, there is a good chance that the movie was in the works at least during the Ben Glenroy investigation.

If Bev and Sazz do have some sort of personal history, then you can also create an assumption here that she wants to investigate what happens to her, as well. Since not a lot of people likely knew about the trampoline park, it certainly suggests that a good bit of personal information was shared between these two parties.

Now, none of this necessarily explains why Bev pointed a guy at the trio. However, it is important to remember here that she may have been extremely paranoid someone was about to kill her. After all, if someone was hunting down Sazz, isn’t she in the right to think that on some level, she could easily end up being next. We don’t think this is necessarily a hard thing to imagine.

