Only Murders in the Building season 4: Who was the target?

If there is a central strategy being implemented right now on Only Murders in the Building season 4, it may be mass confusion. How else can you really describe what we are seeing here at present when it comes to the following question: Who was the target of that infamous gunshot?

At the end of last season, it was easy to argue this one way or another between Charles-Haden Savage or Sazz Pataki. The premiere focused mostly on Jane Lynch’s character as the target; since then, however, the show has really shifted more towards it being Charles. After all, that makes the most sense, all things considered. It was Charles’ apartment where the shooting took place, and it has been noted many times over how similar he and Sazz can appear from a distance. The shooting also happened late at night, which may have furthered some of the confusion along even more.

So here is the funny thing at this point: You could actually make the argument that the show wants to intentionally distract us now. The target actually could be Sazz given all the focus that is currently on Charles. The issue here is that you have to figure out who would want her dead, for starters. Could it be someone who wanted to prevent her from talking to Charles about a “sensitive” matter? It is something that you have to at least consider at this point. It could also be a longstanding grudge.

If someone knew that Sazz was present at the Arconia that night, it would have also been a perfect way to guarantee that nobody was paying much attention to her as a possible target — especially in Charles’ apartment. Yet, here comes the primary issue: How would the killer know for sure that Sazz was going to ever go up to the apartment? That remains the mystery.

Who do you think is the target on Only Murders in the Building season 4: Charles or Sazz?

