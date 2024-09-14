Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4: A road trip?

In a few days you are going to see the official arrival of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4 to Hulu — but what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that over the course of this installment, you are going to have a chance to see Charles, Mabel, and Oliver embark on a bit of a road trip. So, where are they going? That is the mystery for now…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

If you head over to this link, you can see an image from the upcoming “The Stunt Man” that features the trio outside the Arconia, dressed in what still appears to be the sort of clothing they’d air in New York. Presumably, they are not back on the West Coast; instead, they could be chasing down a lead.

Just remember for a moment here that these characters, through much of this episode, could be learning more about the history of the dearly departed Sazz Pataki. This may mean encountering some stuntpeople she worked with during her career, and maybe this journey is to interview one of them! Or, at the very least, it is something that they think is necessary to get more insight on the case.

Could the three already be on the road to visiting Charles’ sister, played on the show by Melissa McCarthy? We know from the trailer that she is coming, and she will serve in some ways as a safe house for the trio for a certain amount of time. However, there is no evidence for now that this appearance is coming so soon! You may have to wait a little while, unfortunately, in order to see it.

Related – Check out some more info on this upcoming Only Murders in the Building episode now…

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4?

Do you think we are going to learn more about Sazz’s killer? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







