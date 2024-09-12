Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4: Sazz’s history

What are we expecting to learn over the course of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4? On paper, it feels like one goal for this episode is clear: To give us a much larger window into the world of one Sazz Pataki.

Think about it like this: The title for this episode is “The Stunt Man,” and the synopsis indicates strongly that exploring the world of Hollywood stuntmen will be front and center here. This means that we could be seeing some folks who Sazz really worked with over the years, one separate from the complicated relationships between stunt performers and famous actors.

So is there a singular, super-fundamental thing we could learn here? Well, if so, we tend to think it is tied to the following: How did Sazz really feel about Charles? If there was ever some possible secret that could come out on this subject, it certainly feels like this is the episode where it would happen since we’ll be featuring people who presumably knew her well. they may also be able to shed more light on what she was doing in the weeks leading up to her death.

This is what is currently confirmed: Sazz was compiling research on a number of different things. She was well aware of the West Tower of the Arconia having some sort of important role to play, and the words “Long Game” also seemed to have some importance. This is something that originated back midway through season 3 with the ham radio, so whatever she has been concerned about in regards to Charles is far from immediate. It has been a part of discourse for a rather long time!

