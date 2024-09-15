Slow Horses season 4 episode 3: The big JK question

As many of you are aware at this point, Slow Horses season 4 episode 3 is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ in a matter of days — and of course, there are a ton of things worth wondering about at this particular point.

So, what is the primary focus going to be? More than likely, what is happening now with River Cartwright’s capture at the end of episode 2. Is that particular person friend or foe? That remains to be seen, but it is going to be a major part of the story coming up. The same can be said for whatever is happening at the moment when it comes to David — is there any useful information he will actually share? That is another thing to wonder about at present.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to spend more time talking about JK — especially through the lens of what he is actually bringing to the table at Slough House. We’ve seen very little of the character so far, though we know that he is not particularly vocal most of the time. Is this why he was sent there?

Really, that question is the part of the story we are most eager to see. After all, every single character in this show was sent to Slough House for a reason. Sid is the only character who is perceived to be halfway decent at her job, and she was there mostly to look after River. If JK has a similar purpose, that is not altogether clear. He feels like an agent who is not doing much of anything so far, but we tend to think that at some point, this is going to change. It is mostly a matter of when.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 3 over on Apple TV+?

Do you think we will learn more about JK? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back to score some other updates.

