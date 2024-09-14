Slow Horses season 4 episode 3: After River’s capture…

At this point, it does appear as though there is a big question to think about for Slow Horses season 4 episode 3. What is going to happen with River Cartwright?

If you think about the end of episode 2, then you know already that Jack Lowden’s character was captured — in other words, we’re hardly set up in a spot where there are good things coming for the guy now.

So is his captor a friend or foe? If you see some of the photos for episode 3 over here, you can see an image that certainly suggests that River himself may not be altogether sure on the answer to this question. He clearly is on the defensive and for good reason — he is in another country and still does not know entirely what he is looking for. All he knows is that he was hunting down the mysterious “Adam Lockhead,” which eventually led to him visiting an estate where he was attacked.

What makes matters so much worse for this character now is that aid is not altogether possible for him, given that he is distanced very much from everyone else at Slough House — not only is he a significant distance away, but he is also lacking when it comes to communication. If he is going to figure out how to survive, he has to do it himself … and unfortunately, intelligence has not always been River’s strong suit. He does at times have great ideas, but he lacks the patience and/or the follow-through to really ensure that he’s able to exit them in an altogether stable position.

At the end of this episode, we’re going to be at the halfway point of the season … and 100%, we hate that already.

