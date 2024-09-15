Tulsa King season 2 premiere: The Cal Thresher threat

The Tulsa King season 2 premiere managed to deliver a lot of important twists and turns — and, to the surprise of no one, Dwight is out. The question now becomes just what he is going to try to do with his latest lease on life.

Are we about to see Sylvester Stallone’s character go on the straight and narrow? We don’t buy that for a second, but we also don’t think many people out there do, either. This season to us is more about who the boss is going to be up against, and Cal Thresher to us is the most fascinating threat.

On paper, you can argue that he’s not exactly that different from may other foes that you traditionally get within this genre. After all, he’s a super-powerful businessman who feels like Dwight may undercut some of his distribution. We tend to think that a lot of his motives are abundantly clear at this point — he is going to be doing whatever he can to stomp out the competition. What adds to the intrigue here is simply that he’s played by Neal McDonough, as great a character actor as you are going to find. Physically, he won’t be viewed as a threat to Dwight; however, he’s rich beyond words and he can manipulate the system however he wants.

If Dwight wants to defeat him over the course of this season, he is going to need to use his mind and resources to carry it out. This will be an enormous challenge for him and at the same time, couldn’t that be a part of the fun? He is almost a puzzle that will need to be solved.

Consider most of the Tulsa King premiere a setup more so than a payoff. We met some of the new characters and there is so much more we need to learn.

