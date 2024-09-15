Tulsa King season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Blast from Dwight’s past

If there is one thing that feels clear already on Tulsa King season 2, it is the following — Dwight can’t escape his past. It doesn’t matter where he is in his life or how much distance he has; he’s the sort of guy where people are always going to be coming back. That is the case even more so when you are talking here about family.

Are we all-in on revisiting some parts of Sylvester Stallone’s character? 100%, given that it allows for the chance to see various parts of his history we could have otherwise forgotten about. Meanwhile, there is also a great chance in here to explore a little bit further of how this surprise part of his past impacts his present. The more issues you can throw at Dwight, the better the show is going to be — that is something that we are 100% confident about at this point.

If you do want to get a little more insight all about what is next, we suggest that you check out the full Tulsa King season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

A family member from Dwight’s past surprises him in Tulsa, meanwhile his newfound success draws attention from the Kansas City Mob.

In addition to seeing how the rest of the story plays out this season, let’s just say that we are equally curious about another big question: How popular will this season be? We are incredibly curious to learn whether or not the airings on CBS this summer helped the show; or, if this is going to just cause people to sit back and hope that these episodes eventually come on the air on network TV later. We are confident that a season 3 is going to come at some point, but the sooner we get confirmation on that, the better it will be.

Related – Hear more on Tulsa King season 2 courtesy of Sylvester Stallone

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







