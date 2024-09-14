Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Are there two Vetoes?

Just in case this week in Big Brother 26 was not unusual enough, know this: There are two Vetoes that are seemingly in play.

Earlier, we wrote that Leah had won the Veto — yet, it is an oversized necklace that may be referred to now as the “Jankie Veto.” Meanwhile, it appears as though Angela has the typical golden power of Veto. Evidence of this first surfaced with Cam suggesting that Angela had put down her necklace somewhere; then, we eventually saw visual evidence of said necklace.

In terms of drama and entertainment, this season delivers — however, there is little intel yet as to whether the Jankie Veto operates as a normal one or not. If it does, Leah has a golden (pun intended) opportunity here to make the biggest move of the season. The best move for her, without a doubt (provided it’s possible), is to take the current nominees down and get up Chelsie and T’kor, if that is possible. They are the two biggest threats remaining in the game and this ensures one of them leave. If T’kor goes, you do eliminate the most dangerous person in that trio; meanwhile, if Chelsie goes you manage to take out the season’s strongest player. Leah would probably have the votes to do it thanks to Angela.

The crummy thing remains that this twist, which has everyone outside, stifles gametalk more than almost any other production could possibly give us. By virtue of that, it remains incredibly hard to know what exactly Leah and Angela genuinely want to do. We know that it is easy to play the game safe, but doing that with this sort of opportunity will need to very little respect from potential jurors or the audience. If you are going to be a target moving forward (which Leah is), you may as well go for broke now.

