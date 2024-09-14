Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 9?

The week 9 Power of Veto Competition in Big Brother 26 was clearly going to be unique — we knew that before it started!

After all, we are in the midst of Jankie Week and what that means is that all the players have been stuck outside since late Thursday. Leah won a Head of Household Competition that took place over the course of a whole night, and since then Kimo and Rubina were nominated. These three, plus Angela, Chelsie, and T’kor, were chosen to take part in today’s competition. Given how lifeless and lethargic everyone has been in the house, we hardly thought that there would necessarily be a lot of enthusiasm in the competition. After all, Kimo’s been on the block for weeks now and not once has he shown an extreme sense of urgency. He deserves credit for helping to lay the groundwork for the Cedric vote and since then, it’s been almost nothing in the game.

So who actually won the Veto this afternoon? None other than Leah! She’s now won two Vetoes on the season, and it’s actually kind of refreshing to see a rather unexpected player do so well as of late. She now does have all the power moving forward. What will she do with it? That is the real question.

Now, conventional wisdom suggests that the safest move for her would be to keep things the same and move forward with not a lot of people mad at her. However, unless it is Angela, a lot of people are going to be coming after her soon anyway. This is a great opportunity to make a move. Sure, the trio are dangerous, but are they more so than Chelsie? She, on some level, has Makensy, Cam, and T’kor all under her thumb, and also has others thinking they can trust her. She is easily the best player this season and at this point, we almost think it’s best to take the shot now and let another HoH target the trio later.

