Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: Announcement venue?

Based on all the evidence out there, we know that a Mayfair Witches season 2 is coming to AMC at some point in the new year. More than likely, we’re going to see it before the summer, especially since filming is already done.

So with all of this in mind, one of the next big questions is just figuring out when an announcement is going to be made … but a perfect opportunity may be falling directly into the network’s lap.

So what are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that on Thursday, October 17, the series is going to be at New York Comic-Con with an advance preview of the premiere as well as a panel featuring multiple cast members. If there is a perfect time to announce a date, this is it — when there are a lot of people in attendance.

We tend to imagine that AMC is going to want to push the series hard to lift it to another level of commercial success, especially on the pack of the absolutely spectacular Interview with the Vampire. We do think that the show has its work cut out for it, but that has more to do with the greatness of the vampire series than anything that it has necessarily done on its own. It will continue to be buoyed by the Anne Rice backbone, and AMC is going all-in on this universe in between this show, Interview, and then also the upcoming Talamasca series, which may also be coming on the air next year — though we expect it to be closer to the fall at the earliest.

To go along with the premiere date, can we also hope for a trailer? Is that too much to ask?

