Criminal Record season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Criminal Record season 2 between now and the end of September?

First and foremost, this does feel like a great time to remind you of the following: The Peter Capaldi – Cush Jumbo series is 100% coming back for more. This was something that certainly was not confirmed back when season 1 ended, and we even wondered for a while what the show’s future would look like. Let’s just say that at this point, we’ve got a much better sense of things.

After all, remember the following here: Early details around season 2 suggest that the complicated relationship between June and Daniel will continue to be at the center of the story, but there will be a different case rather than what we saw with Errol Mathis. We know that Daniel is dirty, as there were plenty of examples over the course of last season. Unfortunately, there is so much rampant corruption that in some ways, he is allowed to persevere.

So are we going to learn when the show is coming back soon? Hardly. Based on the information we know right now, there is no sense that Criminal Record will be coming back until at least next year, if not later. Our hope is that further info will come out in the spring or summer of next year, and that will make it so much easier in order to better set the stage. We also just hope that Apple gives it a nice run of promotional, especially since season 1 felt rather under the radar for at least a certain amount of time that it was on the air.

When do you think we are actually going to see Criminal Record season 2 arrive at Apple TV+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

