9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Gina Torres on show ending

We know that the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere is coming to Fox in a little over a week now, but its return is bittersweet. After all, this is the final chapter of the story, and it is coming after weeks of speculation about a possible ending.

How will the series conclude? That remains to be seen, but the cast seemed to know while they were making this that the conclusion was near. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that we’re going to get some sort of proper ending here … even if it is difficult to process it.

While Gina Torres has not been around for the entirety of the show, she was 100% a cast member long enough to understand how much people cared about the series. With that in mind, she gets the overall sentiment that is out there.

Speaking to People Magazine, she explained how fans may be feeling about the end of the show, but also what she is going to take away from it:

“Nobody wants that … Nobody wants to hear that their show got canceled. It’s sad. Nothing’s going to last forever, but you just hope it lasts a little longer … Everybody was just so lovely and so supportive and kind and really just to be their best in any given moment in time. So I take that with me.”

Now that we have said all of this, we tend to think that there is another big question to wonder about: What is it going to take to get Torres to appear on Suits: LA moving forward? The spin-off is actually going to film in California after the pilot was filmed in Vancouver, and of course the actress is known for playing Jessica Pearson on the one-time USA hit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

