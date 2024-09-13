Fargo season 6 renewal: A September 2024 update

With us deep into September 2024, what are the odds that we are going to hear more when it comes to a Fargo season 6 at FX?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by stating that there is still nothing official about another season coming. Yet, there is still a lot of interest in seeing more from seemingly all parties involved. The fifth season had a dedicated audience and, beyond just that, a lot of critical success. It’s received a number of Emmy nominations and in a lot of worlds, this would be enough for another season to feel like a slam dunk.

So, why is the truth a little bit more complicated here? Well, the only answer that we can give at the moment is that it’s tied in some way to what is going on when it comes to Alien: Earth. This is another project that is happening from showrunner Noah Hawley and at the moment, it seems like it is taking priority through two seasons before he gets around to Fargo again. As of September 2024, nothing has changed there.

So, will it change this year? Probably not, and we anticipate work on the aforementioned Alien series continuing until we get around to at least the end of next year. Because of this, we do tend to think that we’re going to be waiting until at least 2026 or even 2027 to see more Fargo. There won’t be a renewal this month. We see almost no evidence that Hawley is done and by virtue of that, we’re going to do our best to be patient as we look towards the future. Let’s just hope that we see a mystery that is as nuanced, smart, and also dark as what we got in season 5.

