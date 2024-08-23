Fargo season 6: Show EP on possible character returns

As we’ve reported a number of times over the past several months, there is a good chance that a Fargo season 6 eventually happens. However, at the same time, there are still some other questions worth wondering. Take, for example, when it will actually film! Creator Noah Hawley is busy on his Alien: Earth project for FX, and that is the network’s priority for the foreseeable future. If you do get more of his other show, we tend to think it will not be until 2026 or 2027.

Now that we’ve mapped that out, why not look at a slightly different question? We are talking here specifically about whether or not another chapter of Fargo could feature more characters from the past. We’ve seen it before in season 4, but could it happen in a far more substantial way?

Well, in a new interview with TV Insider, Hawley made it clear that the possibility is there; however, it’s not something he has any interest in forcing:

“If it’s organic, I always think that that’s interesting for an audience. As we introduced in Season 2, the big book of [The History of True Crime in the Midwest] has all these stories in there and it’s not a huge region.”

“We’ve moved through the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s; there might be some overlap [but] I don’t tend to bring back characters just because it begins to be a little less realistic. But certainly, if there’s a way to do it, I’m always happy to see my friends again.”

There are some characters we’d never want to spoil the happy ending of; meanwhile, there are others that may still be captivating enough to want to see in some other way. Ole Munch is interesting just because he is ancient and really, you could do almost whatever you want with him.

Who do you want to potentially see moving into a Fargo season 6, if anyone from the past?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

