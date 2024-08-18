Fargo season 6: Does EP Noah Hawley have an idea?

Around the time that Fargo season 5 concluded on FX earlier this year, Noah Hawley was taking a cautious approach to the future. The creator has another series he is focusing on in Alien: Earth, but he also noted that often, ideas for the show tend to come to him over time.

Now, let’s just say that we have a little bit of good news — the writer does seem to have a good idea for another chapter of the story! As for whether or not he gets to make it, that is a totally different story.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah indicates where things stand at present, but also the challenges of getting more of the ground:

I have had some thoughts about it. I feel like there’s another story that’s intriguing to me. I don’t know what to say about it, other than I feel like I have something I can develop and work on. But given the priority that Alien is for FX, I don’t have a sense of when we might make another one.

Hawley does also make a compelling argument for FX wanting to make more, noting that “we have 70 Emmy nominations over five seasons. I think the success of this year is certainly a strong argument to make more.” Just when you think about that alone, doesn’t it feel as though more of the series is close to a slam dunk? It is really just a matter of being patient — or really patient, to be specific. We’re not sure that you will see another chapter of the show until we get around to 2026 or even 2027, given Hawley’s commitments elsewhere.

