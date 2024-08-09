Fargo season 6 renewal: An August 2024 update

Are you hoping to get some sort of news this month in regards to a Fargo season 6 renewal? After an excellent season 5, it makes all the sense in the world to want more. One of the great things about this show in general is that it could go on forever, with of course different stories and ideas along the way.

Now, here is where we do have to get to the good and bad news. While we do think that we’re going to get more of the show, it is probably not going to be this month. As a matter of fact, we’re not sure that it will be even this year. Noah Hawley is currently working on Alien, and it seems like FX wants to get at least a couple of seasons for that potentially underway before getting back to the creator’s other project.

Is there any silver lining to this? Well, you can argue that the long wait is going to allow him to sharpen up his ideas and some up with something spectacular. Our feeling is that he next Fargo is probably going to be a period piece and something that feels very different than season 5 in terms of its style and themes. Still, you’ll probably have some big names and quirky charm.

As for when we tend to think you’d see it…

Honestly, we’re thinking in terms of 2027 at the earliest — if it happens before then, we’d consider it a pleasant surprise. Work on Alien will take a while and even once things are done there, you still have to develop and film more Fargo.

The wait is going to be terrible, so get prepared for that — but we do still think it could be fulfilling on the other side.

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 6, no matter when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

