Fargo season 6: FX boss confirms long wait until possible renewal

Is there a good chance that a Fargo season 6 happens at FX eventually? In theory, sure. However, that does not mean that this is something you should be anticipating anytime soon.

For those who have not heard as of yet, creator Noah Hawley is working on a separate project at present on the network in Alien, which actually has a brand-new title of Alien: Earth. This is going to be the priority for the foreseeable future, which shouldn’t be much of a shock given the cost and effort that goes into such a franchise

In a new interview with Variety, FX boss John Landgraf made it pretty clear what the long-term plan here is going to be:

“We’ve told him that assuming, as we hope, Alien: Earth is a returning television series, we want him to focus on at least writing two seasons of it before returning to a possible sixth season of Fargo.”

If there is a silver lining here, it is that the long break will give Hawley ample opportunity to think up a brilliant season 6, if it does happen. The fifth season was arguably the show’s best since at least season 2, and we tend to think that the possibility is very-much there for something equally brilliant down the line.

Of course, getting confirmation on such a long wait makes us even more confident in saying the following: Alien: Earth better be good. After all, if we are missing out on one of TV’s best dramas, shouldn’t it be for a phenomenal reason? The Alien series has wrapped production on its first season, and now it is simply a matter of getting it through post-production. Fingers crossed, it will emerge at some point in 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

