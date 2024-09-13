Only Murders in the Building season 4: Are the actors in the clear?

We know that when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4, the central question is pretty clear: Who killed Sazz?

Of course, here is what we can say at the moment: There are both a ton of suspects and very few at the same time. There are a number of people who could have taken the character out but at the same time, the motive for a lot of them is flimsy at best. That is where things get complicated. Someone we’ve met already may have a hidden motive; or, it is possible that we have not met the killer at all.

What we at least want to do at this point is pretty darn clear, and that is go ahead and rule three person out of the running entirely: Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy. There is a part of us that thinks it’d be an interesting / crazy twist if a celebrity is responsible for the death of Sazz but at the same time, why would they? If one of these three did it and thought they were actually targeting Charles, they would have been jeopardizing their own work! Think about it like this: A death here would make it a lot more difficult to acquire the life rights for Steve Martin’s character and by virtue of that, the movie may not have ended up being made.

We would love to say that this wrinkle makes it that almost everyone on the movie would not want Charles dead … but that’s assuming he was the target. Also, it is possible that someone lower down the movie could be a possible suspect, but that’s just because they have less of a financial incentive in all this.

Who do you think is responsible right now for Sazz’s death on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

