Only Murders in the Building season 4: Why no Tobert mention?

We are now three seasons into Only Murders in the Building season 4 and, of course, a number of different things have been addressed. We’ve also seen a number of elements from season 3 brought back up, and that includes Sazz talking about the ham radio midway through season 3.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s revisit one of the strangest “loose ends” of all here: Tobert. Mabel’s latest love interest left for Los Angeles last season and has never been heard from since, even though Mabel herself went out to Los Angeles at the start of the season. Jesse Williams’ character made it clear that he had a business opportunity out there and while there was no guarantee that this relationship would last, it is really strange that he hasn’t been brought up at all. Tobert is smart! Couldn’t he have helped remotely with the investigation into Sazz on the West Coast?

Well, at this point it feels like we have a pretty simple explanation now for why Tobert was written off: The show just wasn’t too interested in telling that story anymore. The writers had faced criticism for giving Mabel a different romantic interest every season and now, they may be moving in a different direction for her. Also, there are so many guest stars already — arguably, too many as it is. Having a constant West-Coast element could have been deemed as overly ambitious for a ten-episode show with episodes topping out at around 40 minutes.

With all of this in mind, we tend to think that Mabel’s entire romantic future is now up in the air — just don’t expect Jesse to turn up at any point. Based on the comments that we’ve heard him say, he’s not a part of the show anymore.

