Julie Chen Moonves to miss Big Brother 26 eviction show; why?

Tonight’s Big Brother 26 live show is going to look a little different than most, and for one simple reason: The absence of the host.

For over 25 seasons Julie Chen Moonves has presided over all of the chaos within the CBS show, but she is not going to be a part of anything that you see tonight. As for the reason why, let’s just say that there is a pretty simple reason.

In a post on Instagram today, Julie confirmed that following a positive test, she will be missing the episode and Jerry O’Connell will be stepping in to replace her. This is going to be all sorts of awkward for the houseguests, but there is a chance that they will be clued in before the episode tonight as to what’s going on. This does mean that Jerry will be responsible for doing the interview with the evicted houseguest.

Now, this is where we should note that hosting a series like this is far harder than anyone would be aware, as you have to keep everything moving and with jury starting, also be really secretive about the outside world. Anything you say can end up impacting the game in some form! (The remaining houseguests will not get out into the outside world until the finale on October 13.)

What do we expect tonight?

Based on the live feeds the past few days, it feels like close to a sure thing that we are going to see the eviction of Quinn from the game over Kimo. Given that he is such a super-fan of the game, it will probably feel especially strange for him to do an interview with someone other than Julie, but we’re still in an era where you have to be incredibly careful after a positive test.

