Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Eviction preview (day 59)

Well, let’s just say that last night, there was an extensive amount of possible flip-flopping when it comes to who could be evicted between Kimo and Quinn. Makensy was having a lot of questions and/or doubts, mostly because she realizes on some level that keeping T’kor, Rubina, and Kimo around as a trio is dangerous. Meanwhile, you also had Angela trying to secure a final-two deal with her and, of course, Quinn trying to campaign.

While these talks went into the wee hours of the night, nothing ended up changing — largely thanks to Cam. He doesn’t have the trust in Quinn and Leah and because of that, he didn’t see value in keeping him. He seems to just be looking towards a path where he is the most safe for the next couple of weeks and at this point, we also think he wants to be set up to win as many physical competitions as possible in the endgame. People do sleep somewhat on the fact that Quinn is a runner and also can do well in endurance competitions. Cam does still want Kimo out soon; just not this week. Without him, any talk of evicting Quinn is moot.

What is also super-interesting entering tonight’s episode is Chelsie basically telling Cam and Makensy that T’kor is by far the most dangerous person in the trio, which is ammunition of Makensy ever needs to throw Chelsie under the bus. Chelsie is by far T’kor’s biggest blind spot in the game, as she’s tossed her under the bus a number of times all season and T’kor has not wanted to see it or think about it. Will that ever change?

